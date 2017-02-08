Quick and Easy Apple Tart Recipes Quick and Easy Apple Tart Chef Tom Fleming from Crossroads Diner stops by Good Day to make a Valentine's Day treat the whole family can enjoy.

Quick and Easy Apple Tart

2 granny smith apples peeled and cut into wedges

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tblp vanilla extract

¼ cup of tart dried cherries

2 tblp unsalted butter

¼ cup toasted pecan halves

½ sheet frozen puff pastry

2 tblp caster sugar (sugar in the raw)

egg wash

whip cream for garnish

Lay puff pastry on cutting board and cut into 2x3 inch squares. Lay on non-stick cookie sheet and brush with egg wash and sprinkle with caster sugar. Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown. When finished allow to cool on counter.

In medium skillet, heat butter and brown sugar until caramel forms. Add vanilla, apples and cherries to pan and simmer until apples are soft approx. 3-5 minutes. Add toasted pecans and toss in pan.

To plate: Split baked puff pastry length wise in half. Spoon apples mixture into bottom half and garnish with cream. Place bake top on apples and serve in bed.

LINK: www.crossroads-diner.com