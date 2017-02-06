Asian Barbecue Pork Chops Recipes Asian Barbecue Pork Chops Chef Tre Wilcox from Wilcox Cooking Concepts returns to Good Day to make his award-winning Asian-style pork chops.

Asian Barbecue Pork Chops

4 each 4oz pork Chops

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons orange juice

1/3 cup beer (sweeter beer is good like a Blue Moon or Shiner)

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons chopped green onion

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

green onions

In large sealable plastic bag, mix together hoisin sauce, honey, soy sauce, beer, orange juice, garlic, green onion, ginger and cayenne pepper.

Add the pork chops and marinate at least 1 hour in refrigerator. Remove pork chops and place marinade in small saucepan over medium high heat; boil 2 minutes.

Arrange chops on broiler pan and place on oven rack in medium or low position. Broil about 15 minutes, turn and broil about 10 minutes more, basting occasionally with marinade until they are done, taking care not to burn. Garnish with green onions.

LINK: trewilcox.com