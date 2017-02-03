Diet-Friendly Super Bowl Snacks

Meridan Zerner shares her favorites.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 03 2017 09:06AM CST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 09:16AM CST

No matter which team you're cheering for this Sunday, the food always brings people together. Registered dietician and nutritionist Meridan Zerner from the Cooper Clinic joins Good Day with some of her favorite healthy options.

Bean Salad
http://cookieandkate.com/2013/lemon-parsley-bean-salad-and-hummus

Parmesan Chicken and Rice
http://www.cookinglight.com/food/quick-healthy/easy-chicken-recipes/parmesan-chicken-rice-recipes

Corn and Jalapeno Dip
http://damndelicious.net/2014/02/28/slow-cooker-corn-jalapeno-dip/

Chicken Enchillada Dip
http://www.eatingwell.com/recipe/251429/slow-cooker-chicken-enchilada-dip/

Crock-Pot Pizza Bread
http://crockpotladies.com/recipe/crockpot-pizza-bread/


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories