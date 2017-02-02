Tropical Salmon Bowl Recipes Tropical Salmon Bowl Chefs Beto and Julian Rodarte stop by Good Day to make a tropical salmon bowl with roasted pasta.

Tropical Salmon Bowl

6 oz. Fresh Salmon Filet

½ T Cajun spice mix

1 oz. Olive Oil

10 oz. Oven-roasted Pasta

4 oz. Sautéed Vegetables (zucchini, red pepper, mushroom, onion)

Chipotle Cream Sauce (see recipe below)

Pickled Onions

Chicken Stock (for poaching the oven-roasted pasta)

8 oz. Dried Pasta (spaghetti, fettucine or other favorite noodle)

Fresh Cilantro (for garnish)

Preheat oven to 350. Spread pasta in an even layer on a baking sheet and lightly toast in oven until golden brown (about 6-8 minutes). Remove pasta from oven and set aside.

Saute chopped vegetables in olive oil over medium heat; salt & pepper to taste; cover and set aside.

Sprinkle salmon with Cajun spice and sauté in olive oil over medium heat for 3-4 minutes on each side.

Bring chicken stock to a boil and poach the pasta until al dente (6-8 minutes). Drain and toss with sautéed vegetables; place in serving bowl.

Place salmon on top of pasta and veggies in the bowl; pour chipotle cream sauce over salmon. Garnish with pickles onions and chopped cilantro



Chipotle Cream Sauce

Chopped onions, ½ cup

Olive Oil, ½ cup

AP Flour, ¼ cup

Whole Milk, 1 quart

Salt & pepper to taste

2 Chipotle peppers, minced

Lightly saute onions in olive oil over medium-high heat. Add flour and mix well. Add milk; reduce heat and simmer for 10-15 mins. Add minced chipotle puree to sauce. Salt & pepper to taste.