Chefs Beto and Julian Rodarte stop by Good Day to make a tropical salmon bowl with roasted pasta.
Tropical Salmon Bowl
6 oz. Fresh Salmon Filet
½ T Cajun spice mix
1 oz. Olive Oil
10 oz. Oven-roasted Pasta
4 oz. Sautéed Vegetables (zucchini, red pepper, mushroom, onion)
Chipotle Cream Sauce (see recipe below)
Pickled Onions
Chicken Stock (for poaching the oven-roasted pasta)
8 oz. Dried Pasta (spaghetti, fettucine or other favorite noodle)
Fresh Cilantro (for garnish)
Preheat oven to 350. Spread pasta in an even layer on a baking sheet and lightly toast in oven until golden brown (about 6-8 minutes). Remove pasta from oven and set aside.
Saute chopped vegetables in olive oil over medium heat; salt & pepper to taste; cover and set aside.
Sprinkle salmon with Cajun spice and sauté in olive oil over medium heat for 3-4 minutes on each side.
Bring chicken stock to a boil and poach the pasta until al dente (6-8 minutes). Drain and toss with sautéed vegetables; place in serving bowl.
Place salmon on top of pasta and veggies in the bowl; pour chipotle cream sauce over salmon. Garnish with pickles onions and chopped cilantro
Chipotle Cream Sauce
Chopped onions, ½ cup
Olive Oil, ½ cup
AP Flour, ¼ cup
Whole Milk, 1 quart
Salt & pepper to taste
2 Chipotle peppers, minced
Lightly saute onions in olive oil over medium-high heat. Add flour and mix well. Add milk; reduce heat and simmer for 10-15 mins. Add minced chipotle puree to sauce. Salt & pepper to taste.