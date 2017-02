Chef Tiffany Derry from The Cupboard shows you a healthy way to start the day. She makes a blueberry smoothie.



Blueberry Smoothie

2 cups blueberries

1 cup almond milk, unsweetened

1 1/2 cup oats, soaked overnight

1 vanilla bean scraped or 1 tsp vanilla extract

1TB Peanut butter

1 banana

Garnish:

Chia Seeds

Granola

maple syrup or raw honey, to taste

Sliced bananas

Berries

Put all Smoothie ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Top with sliced bananas, chia seeds, fruit and granola.

LINK: www.tiffanyderryconcepts.com/the-cupboard