Salad for Steak Lovers

Chef Thad Kelley cooks for Good Day.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 31 2017 10:24AM CST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 10:24AM CST

Chef Thad Kelley from Studio Movie Grill stops by Good Day to make a chimichurri sirloin salad with baby romaine, pickled red onions, cucumbers and cojita cheese.

LINK: www.studiomoviegrill.com


