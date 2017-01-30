Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Chipotle Icing Recipes Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Chipotle Icing Chef Sarah Lewis from The Ranch at Las Colinas visits Good Day to make a new kind of hot chocolate -- chocolate cake with chocolate chipotle icing.

Chocolate Cake

4 ounces (1 1/3 cup) Cocoa Powder

2 cups Water

9 ounces (scant shy of 2 cups) Bread Flour

9 ounces (2 cups) Cake Flour

1 2/3 pounds (3 2/3 cups) Sugar

.8 ounces (1 TBS, ½ tsp.) Baking Soda

2/3 ounces (1 TBS) Salt

2 cups Buttermilk

12 ounces (1 ½ cups) Oil

4 each Whole Eggs

½ ounces (1 TBS) Vanilla Extract

Preheat oven to 350˚F with high fan. Spray and flour (2) 9 inch round cake pans. Bring water to a boil. Remove from heat and whisk in cocoa powder to make slurry. Cool down and set aside. Blend oil, buttermilk, eggs and vanilla. Sift the dry ingredients. Place sifted dry ingredients into mixer attached with a whip. Add oil mixture. Mix for 2 minutes on medium speed. Add cooled cocoa slurry and whip on medium speed for 1 minute. Divide batter evenly into prepared pans. Allow batter to rest for 1 hour before baking. Bake for 35-45 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean.



Chocolate Chipotle Icing

1/3 cup Milk

1 TBS, 1 tsp Chipotle Puree

2 ½ lbs. (8 ¾ cups) Sugar, powdered

2 1/3 cups Cocoa Powder

1 lb. (4 sticks) Butter, unsalted, soft and room temperature

2 TBS Vanilla Extract

1 cup Milk

Sift sugar and cocoa together. Set aside. Place 1/3 cup of milk and chipotle puree in a bowl, whisk to combine, then strain with a fine mesh sieve. Place in mixer bowl with whip attachment. Add butter and vanilla to chipotle milk mixture and mix until smooth. Add sifted dry ingredients and mix until smooth. Add remaining milk while mixing. Use spatula to scrape bottom of bowl. Mix again until smooth.



Assembly: Let chocolate cakes cool completely. If needed, use a serrated knife to even tops of cake. Cut each cake in half horizontally to create 4 equal rounds (One of these rounds will not be used. Feel free to make a trifle, bread pudding, or just nibble on it). Spread a healthy amount of chipotle icing (1 ½ cups or so) evenly on the top of one of the rounds. Place a second cake round on top of the first and ice it in the same manner. Repeat with a third cake round. Finish by icing sides and smoothing out icing on top. Best if cake rests in a refrigerator for 1 hour before slicing and serving.

LINK: www.theranchlc.com