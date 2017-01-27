Chef Abraham Salum from Salum Restaurant stops by Good Day to make "lucky" dumplings for the Chinese New Year.



Jiaozi Lucky Dumplings

This recipe makes about 24 dumplings.

For the dumpling filling:

1/2 pound napa cabbage (about 1/4 head), plus extra leaves for lining the steamer

1/2 pound ground pork

1/2 bunch scallions (green and white parts), finely chopped 1/2 cup chopped garlic chives

1 large garlic clove, finely chopped 1 (1-inch) knob fresh ginger, grated 3 tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon Asian sesame oil

1/2 pound wheat dumpling wrappers For the dipping sauce:

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 teaspoon thinly sliced scallions, white part only 1/4 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

To make the filling: Coarsely chop the cabbage, and then transfer it to a food processor. Pulse until the cabbage is finely chopped, but not puréed. Remove the cabbage, wrap it in a clean kitchen towel, and squeeze it to remove any excess liquid. Transfer the cabbage to a large bowl and stir in the pork, scallions, garlic chives, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and sesame oil. If you wish to taste for seasoning, poach or fry a small amount of the filling, and adjust the seasonings to your liking.

To shape the dumplings: Holding a dumpling wrapper flat in your hand, place 2 teaspoons of the filling in the center of the wrapper. Wet the edges of the