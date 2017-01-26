Jacob Ivey, one of the family owners of Desperados Mexican Restaurant, stops by Good Day to make a flavorful twist on a chicken dinner.



Pollo San Lorenzo

8 oz Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

1 oz Fresh chopped Garlic

1 oz Chipotle peppers

1 oz Fresh chopped Cilantro

1 teaspoon of fresh squeezed Lime Juice

2 oz Olive Oil

Season the chicken breast with salt and pepper to taste. Saute in a pan on the stove 5-10 minutes until fully cooked.

In a separate frying pan add olive oil, fresh garlic, and chipotle and saute on full flame till boiling, about 45 seconds to 1 minute. Next add the cooked chicken breast and lime juice then saute for about 1 minute.

Take the chicken off of the flame and add cilantro and serve.