Low-Cal Desserts

Chef Deb Cantrell stops by Good Day to share three low-calorie desserts.



Paleo Reese Cups

1 cup smooth Almond Butter

½ cup unsweetened coconut (optional)

1 tbsp. coconut oil

1 tbsp. honey

1 cup dark chocolate chips (dairy free if possible)

Place almond butter, oil and honey in a glass bowl then microwave for about 30 seconds or until melted. Stir in shredded coconut until evenly combined. Divide the mixture into each opening of a mini muffin tin (fills 12 openings).

Place the chocolate chips in the glass bowl then microwave for about 30 seconds or until melted. Pour melted chocolate on top of each muffin tin then place the tin in freezer for about an hour.

Take muffin tin out of freezer. Carefully scrape a knife around the edges and the peanut butter cups will pop out fairly easy. Handle with care.



Cinnamon Roll Chia Seed Pudding

Chia Seed Pudding:

2 cups silk unsweetened cashew milk

½ cup chia seeds

2 tbsp. agave

t tbsp. coconut palm sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Sticky Pecans:

2 tbsp. real maple syrup

2 tbsp. agave

Pinch of Salt

¾ cup chopped pecans

In a medium bowl, whisk together cashew milk, chia seeds, agave, brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla. Cover, and refrigerate overnight.

To make the sticky pecans, add maple syrup, agave, and salt to a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Remove from heat, and stir in pecans. Let pecans sit for 5 minutes.

To serve, spoon sticky pecans over pudding, and enjoy!



One-Ingredient Banana Ice Cream

6 frozen bananas

Walnuts and Molasses (optional toppings)

Cut the bananas into 3 or 4 pieces (or cut them into round slices if your blender or food processor is not very powerful), put them in an airtight container and freeze overnight. If your blender/food processor can't blend the frozen bananas, add some plant milk (coconut milk and nut milks are awesome to make ice cream) or some non-frozen bananas (I'd use 3 frozen and 3 non frozen bananas).

Blend the bananas until you have a super creamy banana ice cream. Be patient, keep blending!

When it's ready, you can eat the ice cream immediately, but it will be super soft. I prefer to transfer it to an airtight container and freeze for at least 1 hour or until solid. If it's too hard, let stand at room temperature for at least 10 minutes or until it has the perfect consistency.

Serve with your favorite toppings such as chopped walnuts and drizzled molasses.

LINK: www.thesavorchef.com