Striped Eggplant Brushcetta from Chef Scott Curtis, Bird Café-Moth



2 Striped Egglpant, cut in 1/4" coins

1 Qt. Tomatoes, seeded, sm. dice

5 cloves Garlic, peeled, minced

1 Shallot, peeled, minced

2 Tbl Basil, minced

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Extra Virgin Olive Oil to taste

1 Lemon, Juiced

1 cup Parm. Reggiano



1. Trim top off eggplant first, then slice 1/4" coins, lightly salt and layer on out in a bowl for 15-20 minutes.

2. In a separate non-reactive container, combine tomatoes, garlic, shallots, basil,lemon juice, and season with salt and pepper.

3. Remove eggplant and rinse risidual salt off. Pat completely dry. Season with salt and peper and drizzle with olive oil.

4. Bring a grill or saute pan to medium high heat on each side about 3 minutes per side.

5. Plate eggplants and scoop a spoonful of bruschetta topping on top. Garnish with shaved regianno and drizzle with basil oil.



Basil Oil

Basil, Fresh 2 cups

Evoo 2 cups



1. Take Extra virgin olive oil and lightly heat to 150 degrees

2. Remove from heat and add basil, let steep until oil completely cools.