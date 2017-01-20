Nerdvana Steak Sandwich

Some people are calling this restaurant the Hard Rock Cafe for hungry gamers. Chef Mike Junio is the co-creator of Nerdvana Food & Spirits. He stops by Good Day to make one of the sandwiches on the menu.



House Seasoning

Granulated garlic 1 1/3 cup

Kosher salt 1 1/3 cup

Black peppercorns 1 1/3 cup

Grind pepper in pepper mill or blender. Mix all ingredients together.



Horseradish Aioli

Garlic cloves 3 each

Eggs 2 each

Olive oil 2 cups

House seasoning 1 pinch

Prepared horseradish ½ cup

Crush and chop garlic. Blend eggs and garlic in food processor. Slowly add olive oil until thick and smooth. Place in mixing bowl and whisk in horseradish and house seasoning. Refrigerate before serving.



Salt Crusted Prime Rib

Rock salt 13 lbs

Prime rib roast 10 lbs

Preheat oven to 275 degrees. Place prime rib (fat side up) on a bed of rock salt in a roasting pan. Cover completely with remaining rock salt. Place pan in oven for one hour. Turn pan around in oven and cook for one more hour. Check temperature of prime rib with thermometer every fifteen minutes until ends measure 125 to 130 degrees. (Cooking times may vary, depending on size of roast and type of pan). When temperature reaches 125 to 130 degrees remove from pan, wipe off rock salt and refrigerate. Once cooled, trim thick fat off the top, and little from the tail side and slice as thin as possible.



Beef Broth

Beef bones 2 Lbs

Carrots 2 each

White onion 1 each

Celery ribs 4 each

Parsley 2 ounces

Rosemary 2 ounces

Thyme 2 ounces

Black peppercorns 1 TBL

Bay leaves 2 each

Water 8 quarts

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spread bones on ungreased sheet pan and place in oven. Roast bones for 30 minutes. Rough cut carrots, celery and onions and lay out on sheet pan. Roast in oven for 20 minutes. Place all ingredients in a large stock pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 hours. Stock should reduce to half the original liquid. Strain stock through a fine mesh strainer or cheese cloth.



White Balsamic Vinaigrette

White balsamic vinegar 4 ounces

Honey 1 ounce

Dijon mustard ½ ounce

Salt ½ ounce

Blended oil 6 ounce

Olive oil 4 ounces

Mix honey, Dijon, salt and vinegar together in a mixing bowl with whisk. Slowly whisk in blended oils to the bowl until smooth. Check seasoning. Chill before serving.



Clarified Butter

Butter Solid (unsalted) ½ Lbs

Place butter in small stock pot, and bring to a boil. Skim fat that floats to the top until remaining butter is clear.



Steak Sandwich

Sourdough bread 2 Slices

Havarti cheese 4 Slices

Horseradish aioli 2 ounces

Clarified butter 3 ounces

Beef broth 1 quart

Sliced prime rib 6 ounces

Sliced white onion 2 ounces

Heat small sauté pan to med high heat, add ½ ounce clarified butter and white onions. Sauté until golden brown. Remove from pan and leave pan on low heat.

Heat large skillet to med high heat, add 2 ½ ounces of clarified butter. Spread Horseradish aioli on both slices of bread, then add two slices of cheese to both slices.

Place bread (cheese side up) in pan on the melted butter.

Heat beef broth in a small sauce pot to simmer. Add sliced prime rib to broth for ten to fifteen seconds. Take prime rib out of broth and add to small sauté pan on low heat to evaporate broth from meat.

Place meat and onions on sandwich in the pan, and close the sandwich. Continue to sauté the sandwich until bottom side is crispy and brown. Flip and brown the other side the same way. Remove from pan, cut sandwich in half, place on serving plate and serve.



Side Salad

Mixed cherry tomatoes 1 1/2 ounces

Sliced red onion 1 ounce

Sliced English cucumber 1 ounce

Mixed field greens 1 ounce

White balsamic vinaigrette 1 ½ ounces

Wash all vegetables in cool water. Cut tomatoes in quarters. Slice cucumbers on the bias 1/8” thick. Julian red onions. Toss all ingredients in a small mixing bowl, transfer to serving plate and serve.