Nerdvana Steak Sandwich

Some people are calling this restaurant the Hard Rock Cafe for hungry gamers. Chef Mike Junio is the co-creator of Nerdvana Food & Spirits. He stops by Good Day to make one of the sandwiches on the menu.
House Seasoning
Granulated garlic 1 1/3 cup
Kosher salt 1 1/3 cup
Black peppercorns 1 1/3 cup
Grind pepper in pepper mill or blender. Mix all ingredients together.
Horseradish Aioli
Garlic cloves 3 each
Eggs 2 each
Olive oil 2 cups
House seasoning 1 pinch
Prepared horseradish ½ cup
Crush and chop garlic. Blend eggs and garlic in food processor. Slowly add olive oil until thick and smooth. Place in mixing bowl and whisk in horseradish and house seasoning. Refrigerate before serving.
Salt Crusted Prime Rib
Rock salt 13 lbs
Prime rib roast 10 lbs
Preheat oven to 275 degrees. Place prime rib (fat side up) on a bed of rock salt in a roasting pan. Cover completely with remaining rock salt. Place pan in oven for one hour. Turn pan around in oven and cook for one more hour. Check temperature of prime rib with thermometer every fifteen minutes until ends measure 125 to 130 degrees. (Cooking times may vary, depending on size of roast and type of pan). When temperature reaches 125 to 130 degrees remove from pan, wipe off rock salt and refrigerate. Once cooled, trim thick fat off the top, and little from the tail side and slice as thin as possible.
Beef Broth
Beef bones 2 Lbs
Carrots 2 each
White onion 1 each
Celery ribs 4 each
Parsley 2 ounces
Rosemary 2 ounces
Thyme 2 ounces
Black peppercorns 1 TBL
Bay leaves 2 each
Water 8 quarts
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spread bones on ungreased sheet pan and place in oven. Roast bones for 30 minutes. Rough cut carrots, celery and onions and lay out on sheet pan. Roast in oven for 20 minutes. Place all ingredients in a large stock pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 hours. Stock should reduce to half the original liquid. Strain stock through a fine mesh strainer or cheese cloth.
White Balsamic Vinaigrette
White balsamic vinegar 4 ounces
Honey 1 ounce
Dijon mustard ½ ounce
Salt ½ ounce
Blended oil 6 ounce
Olive oil 4 ounces
Mix honey, Dijon, salt and vinegar together in a mixing bowl with whisk. Slowly whisk in blended oils to the bowl until smooth. Check seasoning. Chill before serving.
Clarified Butter
Butter Solid (unsalted) ½ Lbs
Place butter in small stock pot, and bring to a boil. Skim fat that floats to the top until remaining butter is clear.
Steak Sandwich
Sourdough bread 2 Slices
Havarti cheese 4 Slices
Horseradish aioli 2 ounces
Clarified butter 3 ounces
Beef broth 1 quart
Sliced prime rib 6 ounces
Sliced white onion 2 ounces
Heat small sauté pan to med high heat, add ½ ounce clarified butter and white onions. Sauté until golden brown. Remove from pan and leave pan on low heat.
Heat large skillet to med high heat, add 2 ½ ounces of clarified butter. Spread Horseradish aioli on both slices of bread, then add two slices of cheese to both slices.
Place bread (cheese side up) in pan on the melted butter.
Heat beef broth in a small sauce pot to simmer. Add sliced prime rib to broth for ten to fifteen seconds. Take prime rib out of broth and add to small sauté pan on low heat to evaporate broth from meat.
Place meat and onions on sandwich in the pan, and close the sandwich. Continue to sauté the sandwich until bottom side is crispy and brown. Flip and brown the other side the same way. Remove from pan, cut sandwich in half, place on serving plate and serve.
Side Salad
Mixed cherry tomatoes 1 1/2 ounces
Sliced red onion 1 ounce
Sliced English cucumber 1 ounce
Mixed field greens 1 ounce
White balsamic vinaigrette 1 ½ ounces
Wash all vegetables in cool water. Cut tomatoes in quarters. Slice cucumbers on the bias 1/8” thick. Julian red onions. Toss all ingredients in a small mixing bowl, transfer to serving plate and serve.