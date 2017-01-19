Chef Jon Bonnell from Bonnell's Texas stops by Good Day to promote Zestfest. He cooks up mussels with smoke jalapeno, bacon and a tequila sauce.

Mussels with Smoked Jalapeno

2 pounds fresh black mussels (live)

6 strips thick-cut bacon

1 fresh jalapeno

1/2 yellow onion, julienne cut

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 ounces silver tequila

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup chicken stock

For the sauce: Roast the jalapeno over high heat until blackened on all sides. This can be done over a gas burner, hot grill, or even under a broiler. Allow the jalapeno to cool, then scrape off the blackened skin with the back side of a paring knife. Place the jalapeno in a smoker for 10 minutes, then remove and dice finely. Dice the bacon and render slowly in a saucepan until cooked through. Once the bacon begins to render some fat, add in the onions, jalapeno, and garlic. Cook until the onions begin to soften, then add in the tequila. Flame the tequila and simmer until the flame goes out, then add in the chicken stock and cream. Reduce the sauce until slightly thick.

Heat a sauté pan on high, then add in the mussels and a large scoop of the sauce. Allow them to simmer in the sauce until all mussels have opened and serve with crusty bread.

LINKS:

www.zestfest.net

bonnellstexas.com