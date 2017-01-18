Farmer Tom Gore from Tom Gore Vineyards stops by Good Day to make one of his favorite vegetable dishes. It combines roasted winter squash, red onions, broccolini, golden beets, quinoa and a carrot tahini sauce.



Winter Bowl

Serves 4-6

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 1 hour for beets, 20-25 minutes for everything else

I like this dish because it lets a few of my favorite vegetables from the garden shine. Healthy, hearty and easy to assemble, this bowl is a great lunch or dinner that can be prepped ahead. All the vegetables are roasted separately so their flavors stay strong, and the sauce is sure to become a favorite beyond this bowl, from pasta to grilled tofu or chicken or vegetable crudité or falafel dip.

1 teaspoon of olive oil

3 medium golden beets

2 tablespoons of olive oil

4 cups cubed butternut or other winter orange fleshed squash

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 bunches broccolini, 2-3 inches of tough stems removed, about 4-5 cups

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

3 small red onions peeled and cut into wedges

1 cup carrot, boiled until soft

2 cloves garlic

¼ cup tahini

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

½ cup water

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups cooked red or any color quinoa 1 cup dry quinoa rinsed in cold water in a fine mesh strainer 1 ¾ cups water like rice for about 20 minutes

Preheat oven to 400F.

Line 4 baking sheets with foil. Rub beets with 1 teaspoon of olive oil, then roast for about 1 hour or until easily pierced with the tip of a sharp knife.

Place the winter or butternut squash on second tray with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Cook in the oven for about 20-25 minutes until the edges turn golden.

Place broccolini the third foil covered tray with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and turn to coat with the oil. The broccolini will shrink and need to be flipped half way through about at about 7 minutes. Cook on alternate side for another 7 minutes.

On a fourth tray, place the onions tossed in 2 tablespoons of olive oil. The onions should take 20 minutes and be soft and starting to brown on the edges.

Combine cooked carrot, garlic, tahini, lemon juice, water, and salt and pepper in a blender or food processor and blend on high until well incorporated and smooth.

To assemble, place 1/2 cup quinoa at the bottom of a dep bowl, then top with 1/2 cup each of the roasted vegetables. Serve with 1/2 cup of the carrot tahini sauce, on the side or drizzled on top.

LINK: www.tomgorevineyards.com