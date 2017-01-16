Roasted Chicken, Tomato & White Bean Soup Recipes Roasted Chicken, Tomato & White Bean Soup Chef Brian Luscher from The Grape returns to Good Day to promote the Stewpot Alliance's Soup's On Luncheon and art sale at the end of this month.

Roasted Chicken, Tomato & White Bean Soup

¼ c Olive oil

¾ c Onions, peeled, small dice

¾ c Celery, small dice

¾ c Carrots, peeled, small dice

1 T Garlic, peeled, minced

½ t Red chili flakes

2 T Tomato paste

1 c Roasted Chicken, Deboned, Shredded

2 c Kale, Washed, stemmed, torn

15 oz can Cannellini beans [with juice]

12 oz can Tomatoes, diced [with juice]

3 c Chicken stock

Salt and fresh black pepper to taste

Preheat a soup pot over medium flame. Add olive oil, onions, celery and carrots. Cook until onions are translucent.

Add garlic, chili flakes, and kale. Cook until garlic aroma is apparent and kale is lightly wilted.

Add tomato paste and cook briefly until lightly caramelized.

Add chicken, tomatoes, beans and chicken stock. Bring to a boil and reduce to a slow simmer for about 20-30 minutes.

Adjust seasoning and Enjoy!

LINK: www.SoupsOnDallas.com