For the first time in more than 20 years Medieval Times is sharing the recipe for its famous Tomato Bisque.



Tomato Bisque from Medieval Times

2 Tbl. canola oil

2 ea. medium carrots, peeled

1 ea. celery stalk, cleaned and trimmed

½ ea. medium onion, peeled

1 tsp. garlic, minced

2 ea. 6 oz. cans tomato paste

1 ea. 15 1/2 oz can tomato puree

5 cups water

1 tsp. paprika

3 tbls. Sugar

2 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. fresh ground pepper

Pinch Italian seasoning

½ ea. lemon, for juice

Cut the carrots, celery and onion into small pieces about ½ inches. Place the carrots, onions and celery into a food processor fitted with the knife blade and pulse until they are finely minced, almost pureed.

Heat the canola oil in a 5 – 6 quart stainless steel sauce pan or pot. Add the finely minced carrots, onions and celery and cook until vegetables are soft but not browned, about 5 to 7 minutes.

Add the minced garlic and continue to cook for another 2 minutes.

Add the tomato paste and stir into the vegetables to combine well and cook for another 2 minutes.

Add the tomato puree, water, paprika sugar, salt, ground pepper, Italian Seasoning and juice from ½ lemon.

Bring soup to a boil while stirring frequently. Once soup comes to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer and continue to simmer for 20 minutes, while stirring frequently to prevent soup from scorching.

When soup is finished cooking, remove from heat, taste and adjust seasoning if necessary. Serve immediately.

