Hatch Chilie and Avocado Frittata Recipes Hatch Chilie and Avocado Frittata Chef Tom Fleming from Crossroads Diner returns to Good Day to make a breakfast frittata using egg whites, hatch chilies and avocado.

Hatch Chilie and Avocado Frittata

6 oz. chicken breast

2 tbsp. pesto

1 tbsp. chopped and roasted hatch chilies

½ avocado thinly sliced

6 oz. egg whites

2 tbsp. sliced Roma tomato

Fresh arugula

1 oz. clarified butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil

Place chicken and 1 tbsp. pesto in small bowl and season with salt and pepper. Roast in oven at 350 and cook till done. Remove from oven and cool in refrigerator (can be done the night before).

Thinly slice the chicken and heat in pan with butter and pesto over medium heat. Add hatch chilies and sauté till warm. Add egg whites. Reduce flame to low and stir with rubber spatula until medium curds form.

Place pan in 300 degree oven and bake for 3-4 minutes or until set. Remove from oven, place on plate.

Garnish with fresh sliced avocado and sliced tomato. Serve with fresh arugula tossed with olive oil.

LINK: www.crossroads-diner.com