A love of comfort food inspired Scott Jones' latest project -- Food Hugs Kitchen. It's a food delivery service that specializes in healthier versions of your favorite dishes.



Chicken Spaghetti Squash Casserole

For sauce:

½ of a large head of cauliflower

2 cups chicken stock

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

8 ounce package Greek yogurt cream cheese

For Casserole:

1 Medium to large spaghetti squash, halved and seeds removed

2 chicken breasts, roasted and cubed, or 3 cups diced rotisserie chicken

1 small can Rotel tomatoes

8 ounces of cremini mushrooms, quartered and roasted at 400' for 20 minutes. Add salt to taste

2 cups low fat sharp cheddar cheese

½ cup egg substitute

1 teaspoon salt

In a large saucepan, add cauliflower florets, chicken stock, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder and onion powder. Cover and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes until cauliflower is very tender. Allow to cool for 30 minutes. In a blender, add the cauliflower and half of the liquid from the pan along with the cream cheese. Process until smooth. It should be thick like a condensed soup. If it is too thick, add more liquid from the pan until desired consistency. Taste and adjust salt to your preference.

In a 400' oven, place squash flesh side down on a baking sheet. Roast for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, allow to cool, then with a fork run through the squash from top to bottom to create the "spaghetti" Strands. Sprinkle one teaspoon over squash and mix thoroughly. Set aside. Meanwhile, drain the Rotel tomatoes.

Combine the squash, Sauce, chicken, Rotel tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mushrooms and egg substitute.

Pour into a casserole dish, sprayed with cooking spray. In a 375' preheated oven, bake uncovered for 50 minutes to an hour. The casserole should be golden brown and not jiggly in the center. Let rest for 5 minutes. Serve hot!

LINK: www.foodhugskitchen.com