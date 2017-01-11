Cacio E Pepe

Chef Marcus Paslay from the new Piatello Italian Kitchen in Fort Worth stops by Good Day to make a simple and traditional Italian dish.
LINKS:
piattelloitaliankitchen.com
facebook.com/piattelloitaliankitchen
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Chef Marcus Paslay from the new Piatello Italian Kitchen in Fort Worth stops by Good Day to make a simple and traditional Italian dish.
LINKS:
piattelloitaliankitchen.com
facebook.com/piattelloitaliankitchen