Spicy Vegan Potato Curry Recipes

Spicy Vegan Potato Curry

4 potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 tablespoons grape seed oil

1 yellow onion, diced

1 c. finely chopped celery

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

4 teaspoons curry powder

4 teaspoons garam masala

2 teaspoons salt1 (1 inch) piece fresh ginger root, peeled and minced

1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 (15 ounce) can garbanzo beans (chickpeas), rinsed and drained

1 (15 ounce) peeled edamame

1 (14 ounce) can coconut milk

Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until just tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and allow to steam dry for a minute or two.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in the onion, celery and garlic; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Season with cumin, cayenne pepper, curry powder, garam masala, ginger, and salt; cook for 2 minutes more. Add the tomatoes, garbanzo beans, edamame, and potatoes. Pour in the coconut milk, and bring to a simmer. Simmer 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

LINK: www.chefcassondra.com