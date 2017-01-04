Quick and Easy Spicy Chicken Dinner

The award-winning mother and son salsa makers Yolanda and Moises Silgero stop by Good Day to make one of their favorite chicken dinners.



Yolanda Silguero's Fideos

3 chicken leg quarters

7 ounces fideo noodle (or vermicelli)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

4 cup chicken broth

1 Tbs Garlic powder

1 Tbs salt

1 Tbs chile powder

1 hand full cilantro (stems included)

28 ounces diced red tomatoes

Brown fideos noodle (or vermicelli) with a little onion in a hot skillet for a minute or two. In a separate pot, put in all the other ingredients and simmer chicken about 30 minutes until cooked thoroughly. Drop the noodles and onion in and finish cooking for about 5 minutes.



LINK:

www.casasilguero.com

www.youtube.com/user/casasilguero