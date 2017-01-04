Quick and Easy Spicy Chicken Dinner

The award-winning mother and son salsa makers Yolanda and Moises Silgero stop by Good Day to make one of their favorite chicken dinners.
Yolanda Silguero's Fideos
3 chicken leg quarters
7 ounces fideo noodle (or vermicelli)
1 teaspoon ground cumin
4 cup chicken broth
1 Tbs Garlic powder
1 Tbs salt
1 Tbs chile powder
1 hand full cilantro (stems included)
28 ounces diced red tomatoes
Brown fideos noodle (or vermicelli) with a little onion in a hot skillet for a minute or two. In a separate pot, put in all the other ingredients and simmer chicken about 30 minutes until cooked thoroughly. Drop the noodles and onion in and finish cooking for about 5 minutes.
LINK:
www.casasilguero.com
www.youtube.com/user/casasilguero