Quick and Easy Spicy Chicken Dinner

The award-winning mother and son salsa makers Yolanda and Moises Silgero stop by Good Day to make one of their favorite chicken dinners.


Yolanda Silguero's Fideos

3 chicken leg quarters
7 ounces fideo noodle (or vermicelli)
1 teaspoon ground cumin
4 cup chicken broth
1 Tbs Garlic powder
1 Tbs salt
1 Tbs chile powder
1 hand full cilantro (stems included)
28 ounces diced red tomatoes

Brown fideos noodle (or vermicelli) with a little onion in a hot skillet for a minute or two. In a separate pot, put in all the other ingredients and simmer chicken about 30 minutes until cooked thoroughly.  Drop the noodles and onion in and finish cooking for about 5 minutes.  


