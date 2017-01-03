Spinach & Goat Cheese Flatbread Recipes Spinach & Goat Cheese Flatbread Chef Mike Smith from Utopia Food and Fitness stops by Good Day to put a healthy twist on pizza. He makes a spinach, goat cheese, apple and grape flatbread pizza.

Spinach & Goat Cheese Flatbread

2 oz pizza dough

1 oz goat cheese

1/2 oz Granny Smith apple, sliced

1/2 oz baby spinach

1/2 oz red grapes, sliced in half

Bake pizza dough until crisp. About 10 minutes in a 350 oven.

Wilt spinach in oven or heated pan.

Spread goat cheese on flatbread and top with spinach evenly. Cut into squares and then triangles.

Top with apple slices and then grape halves. Can be served warm or cold.