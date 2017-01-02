Snuffer's Dak Burger with Garlic Aioli

Learn how to make this Snuffer's favorite.

Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott has his own burger. Corey Holmes from Snuffers joins Good Day to show you how to make it.


Dak Burger

(1) Poppy-Seed Bun, toasted
½ lb Ground Chuck Beef
(1 slice) Thick-cut, aged Cheddar Cheese
(2) (or 3, whatever your preference) thick-cut apple wood-smoked bacon strips
Freshly sliced red onion
Generous helping hickory BBQ sauce

Start with a ½ lb patty of freshly ground chuck.  Grill to medium temperature.

Top with thick-cut aged Cheddar cheese until melted.

Toast Poppy seed bun lightly, place your burger onto the bun.

Top off with 2 (or 3, or 4 - depending on preference) thick-cut apple wood-smoked bacon strips, 2-3 freshly sliced red onion rings & apply a generous helping of hickory BBQ sauce.


Garlic Aioli

¾ cup Mayonnaise
2-3 cloves of Minced garlic
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Mix all ingredients together, cover and refrigerate for around 30 minutes before serving.

LINK: www.snuffers.com


