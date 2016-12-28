Roasted Jalapeno Soup Recipes Roasted Jalapeno Soup Roasted Jalapeno Soup-Half Batch by Chef Randy Morgan Yield = 1 5/8 Gallons Shelf Life = 4 Days Ingredients: 1.5 oz Jalapeno whole, raw & seeded 1 oz Cilantro-including stems 1 Tbsp Vegetable oil 3Ž4 Tbsp Chopped Garlic 1 cup Yellow Onions-1/4 inch dice 1Ž2 cup Green Bell Peppers 1Ž2 cup Red Bell Peppers 1 qt Chicken Stock 3 pints heavy cream 2 tsp Kosher Salt 1Ž2 tsp white pepper-ground 3Ž4 cup pico 3 oz corn starch 1Ž2 cup cold water Procedure: 1. Clean and sanitize work area. 2. Roast ja

Roasted Jalapeno Soup-Half Batch by Chef Randy Morgan



Yield = 1 5/8 Gallons

Shelf Life = 4 Days Ingredients:



1.5 oz Jalapeno whole, raw & seeded

1 oz Cilantro-including stems

1 Tbsp Vegetable oil

3Ž4 Tbsp Chopped Garlic

1 cup Yellow Onions-1/4 inch dice

1Ž2 cup Green Bell Peppers

1Ž2 cup Red Bell Peppers

1 qt Chicken Stock

3 pints heavy cream

2 tsp Kosher Salt

1Ž2 tsp white pepper-ground

3Ž4 cup pico

3 oz corn starch

1Ž2 cup cold water



Procedure:

1. Clean and sanitize work area.

2. Roast jalapenos until skin blisters. Peel skin and remove seeds and stems.

3. Place jalapenos and cilantro in food processor and puree.

4. In a large hot stockpot, pour the oil and sweat the chopped garlic, onions, green and red bell peppers until onions are translucent.

5. Pour chicken stock into pot.

6. Add heavy cream, kosher salt, white pepper, pico de gallo, and pureed jalapenos and cilantro. Mix well.

7. Turn on medium heat and bring to a boil stirring occasionally.

8. Mix the cornstarch with the cold water and whisk into soup once at a boil.

9. Turn heat on low and let cook for 10 minutes. Serve & enjoy!