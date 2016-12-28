Roasted Jalapeno Soup-Half Batch by Chef Randy Morgan
Yield = 1 5/8 Gallons
Shelf Life = 4 Days Ingredients:
1.5 oz Jalapeno whole, raw & seeded
1 oz Cilantro-including stems
1 Tbsp Vegetable oil
3Ž4 Tbsp Chopped Garlic
1 cup Yellow Onions-1/4 inch dice
1Ž2 cup Green Bell Peppers
1Ž2 cup Red Bell Peppers
1 qt Chicken Stock
3 pints heavy cream
2 tsp Kosher Salt
1Ž2 tsp white pepper-ground
3Ž4 cup pico
3 oz corn starch
1Ž2 cup cold water
Procedure:
1. Clean and sanitize work area.
2. Roast jalapenos until skin blisters. Peel skin and remove seeds and stems.
3. Place jalapenos and cilantro in food processor and puree.
4. In a large hot stockpot, pour the oil and sweat the chopped garlic, onions, green and red bell peppers until onions are translucent.
5. Pour chicken stock into pot.
6. Add heavy cream, kosher salt, white pepper, pico de gallo, and pureed jalapenos and cilantro. Mix well.
7. Turn on medium heat and bring to a boil stirring occasionally.
8. Mix the cornstarch with the cold water and whisk into soup once at a boil.
9. Turn heat on low and let cook for 10 minutes. Serve & enjoy!
