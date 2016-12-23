Butternut Squash Soup Recipes Butternut Squash Soup Chef Erin McKool from Start stops by Good Day to make a super creamy butternut squash soup.

Butternut Squash Soup

3 TBL olive oil

2 cups of diced SWEET yellow onion

1 1/2 cups of diced carrots

2 garlic cloves

1 Butternut Squash, peeled and cut into squares

12 ounces water

1 cup Cashew Cream (see below)

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1/8 tsp nutmeg

1/2 TBL lemon juice

In a large pan, sautee the onions, garlic and carrots in olive oil until the onion is just soft. Add the squash and cook on medium, stirring often so that it doesn't over-brown. Sautee for another 10 minutes until the onions begin to caramelize. Add the water and cover. Cook for another 15-20 minutes until the squash is tender. Stir occasionally.

Remove from heat and allow to cool for 15 minutes.

Pour the pan ingredients into the blender along with the remaining ingredients (cashew cream, salt, pepper, nutmeg and lemon juice.)

Blend until super creamy. This recipe makes about 12 cups.

We top this with truffle creme fraiche and chives (the topping is not vegan)



Cashew Cream

1 cup RAW cashews

1/2 cup water

1/2 tsp salt

Soak cashews in water overnight. In the morning, discard water. Put cashews and NEW water into the blender with salt. Blend until super creamy with no grit. Yields about 1 1/4 cup cashew cream.

LINK: www.startrestaurant.net