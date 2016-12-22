Granny Fearing's Blue Cheese Balls Recipes Granny Fearing's Blue Cheese Balls Chef Dean Fearing shares on of his family's favorite holiday recipes.

Chef Dean Fearing shares on of his family's favorite holiday recipes.



Granny Fearing's Blue Cheese Balls

1 8-ounce package Cream cheese, cut into pieces, at room temperature

1 pound Fine quality blue cheese, cut into pieces, at room temperature

½ cup Grated Parmesan or pecorino Romano cheese

1 pound Sharp white cheddar cheese, cut into pieces, at room temperature

2 tablespoons Snipped fresh chives

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

Salt

Freshly-ground pepper

2 cups Chopped pecans

Combine the cream cheese with the blue cheese, Parmesan and cheddar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Begin mixing on low speed, then increase the speed to medium and beat, scraping down the sides of the bowl and the paddle from time to time, for about 8 minutes - or until completely blended and smooth.

Add the chives, Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco sauce and beat for about 1 minute, or until blended. Season with salt and pepper.

Remove the bowl from the mixer and scrape down the sides and paddle. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for about 1 hour, until firm.

When firm, remove from the refrigerator and divide the cheese mixture into two equal portions. Using your hands, form each portion into a smooth ball.

Spread the pecans out on a rimmed baking sheet. Gently roll each cheese ball in the pecans, taking care that the cheese is completely covered.

Wrap each ball in plastic wrap, twisting the wrap closed to form a tight seal. Place in the refrigerator, twisted side down, pressing down lightly to make a smooth resting place; this is so the cheese ball will sit on the level when ready to serve. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or up to a month or so.

One hour prior to serving, unwrap the cheese ball and place on a serving plate. Let stand at room temperature to soften. Surround the cheese ball with crackers or toasts and serve.

LINK: fearingsrestaurant.com