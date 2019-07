It was the era of Nintendo and the start of the Simpsons. 1989 was also the year KDGE The Edge came on the air. The Dallas radio station broadcast a lot of modern rock until 2016 and now exists as an online station. Tonight, fans can celebrate the station's 30th birthday with a celebration at Lee Harvey's in Dallas.

LINK: leeharveys.com/event/94-5-the-edges-30th-birthday-party