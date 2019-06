A Dallas mother of three grabbed her dance troupe of moms and made a dream come true. They auditioned for the hit FOX show “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Amanda Butler tried out for the show just four months after having her youngest daughter. She said she was very nervous but wanted to set an example for her girls.

“This was for me to push myself. This was to put myself out there and to show these ones that you gotta keep reaching. Try to break ceilings whether you are a mom or whether you’re busy or just no matter what. Always keep going,” she said.