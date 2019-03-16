< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fgood-day%2Fpotato-chip-crusted-haddock width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="395248537" data-article-version="1.0">Potato-Chip-Crusted Haddock</h1>
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Mar 16 2019 09:12AM CDT  2019 09:10AM <p>Potato-Chip-Crusted Haddock with Shallot-Tarragon Sauce by Sea Breeze Fish and Market Grill</p><p>Serves: 4<br /> Crushed potato chips make a quick, crisp coating for fish, while the remoulade-style sauce makes the dish a standout.<br /> Ingredients<br /> • 1 Tbs. unsalted butter<br /> • 1 Tbs. olive oil; more for the baking sheet<br /> • 1/2 cup finely chopped shallot<br /> • Kosher salt<br /> • 1/2 cup mayonnaise<br /> • 2 tsp. chopped fresh tarragon<br /> • 1/2 tsp. for the baking sheet<br /> • 1/2 cup finely chopped shallot<br /> • Kosher salt<br /> • 1/2 cup mayonnaise<br /> • 2 tsp. chopped fresh tarragon<br /> • 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard<br /> • Freshly ground black pepper<br /> • 5 oz. potato chips, crushed so that no piece is larger than 1/4 inch<br /> • 1/2 tsp. garlic powder<br /> • 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper<br /> • 1 large egg<br /> • 4 6-oz. cod fillets<br /> • Lemon wedges, for serving<br /> Nutritional Information<br /> Preparation<br /> • Position a rack in the center of the oven and heat to 450°F.<br /> • Heat the butter and oil in a small pan over medium-high heat. Add the shallot and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring, until the shallot is brown and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer the shallot to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.<br /> • In a small bowl, combine the shallot, mayonnaise, tarragon, mustard, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper.<br /> • In a shallow bowl or pie plate, combine the chips, garlic, and cayenne.<br /> • In a small bowl, beat the egg with 1 Tbs. water.<br /> • Very lightly coat a rimmed baking sheet with some oil. Bake until the fish is cooked through and the potato chips are browned, 8 to 12 minutes.<br /> • Serve the fish with the sauce and lemon wedges.</p> 