Fans will get a taste of the future of Texas Rangers Stadium Friday night when it hosts a major concert. Paul McCartney is bringing his tour to Globe Life Park.

The show kicks off an era of Globe Life Park as a major concert venue. And it's not a bad way to get things going with Paul McCartney.

The former Beatles band member does have some experience playing baseball stadiums. John, Paul, George and Ringo made history 54 years ago with a performance at New York's Shea Stadium.

Now, Paul is nearly 77 years old. But he is still putting on very energetic, close to three-hour concerts packed with hits from all phases of his legendary career.

Setting up the stage, sounds and lights for a concert of this magnitude is quite an undertaking. All the work has to be done while the Rangers are off on a road trip.

And it's a new experience for the folks who are in charge of the stadium.

"Yeah, it's hard to believe it's been 25 years in the making and in the final season we host our first major tour. It doesn't get any bigger than starting with Sir Paul McCartney," said Sean Decker, the senior vice president of operations for the Texas Rangers.

Decker said the work began Sunday as soon as the Rangers' game was over.

"Over the course of the last four days, the stage has gone up... flooring's down," he said.

Paul McCartney takes the stage at 8 p.m. Friday. Then in October, Globe Life Park will welcome Jason Aldean and Billy Joel.

After that, the focus shifts to Globe Life Field, which is set to open in 2020.