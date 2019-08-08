< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. On Your Side: Toyota owner hits speed bump when odometer stops 08 2019 08:53AM <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422842433" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - A car so dependable... it drives farther than the odometer is designed to count.</p> <p>Well, one local Toyota owner found out no miles counter means no insurance discount. And when the company wanted more for a replacement part than the whole car was worth, she got FOX 4’s Steve Noviello on her side.</p> <p>Lisa Allen will be the first to tell you she loves her 2005 Toyota Corolla.</p> <p>“It's working good. I still have the original motor. I have all of the original parts. It's driving well, really driving well,” she said.</p> <p>But how far it's driving is anyone's guess because the odometer in her '05 Corolla that she bought brand new has stopped at 299,999.</p> <p>“I remember driving it off the lot. It was my very first car that I purchased with my money,” Allen said.</p> <p>The odometer is not broken. It’s designed that way.</p> <p>“I've called corporate twice. I've called several dealerships locally, but nothing,” Allen said.</p> <p>Here’s the problem. Allen gets a Drive Safe and Save discount from State Farm, which requires her mileage to be reported. It’s something she can’t do with an odometer that’s reached its limit.</p> <p>“If the odometer stops, I lose my discount,” she said.</p> <p>Desperate to find a solution or get the part replaced, she called Toyota’s Plano-based headquarters again.</p> <p>“The gentleman said he'd call me back in 48 hours. That was two weeks ago,” she said.</p> <p>That's when FOX 4’s Steve Noviello reached out to Toyota's corporate media contact and suddenly Allen got a call from corporate.</p> <p>“They said some news media has been asking about why nobody has looked at my car. So today, five minutes before you showed up they now want me to take my car in to look at it,” she said.</p> <p>Steve also confirmed with corporate, the odometer isn't broken. It just reached its limit.</p> <p>"We are aware that the odometer in certain Toyota models only goes to 299,999 miles. We consider this to be a maintenance issue, so customers who reach this milestone and need to have their odometer replaced should contact their Toyota dealer directly. We are working with Ms. Allen directly to schedule an inspection,” the company’s media contact said.</p> <p>Steve asked which models and was told, “There could be other models impacted. I don’t have a list.”</p> <p>“Wait. What? I want to make sure that I’m understanding you correctly. You as the media contact for Toyota is unable to find out which Toyota models you are referring to in your own statement?” Steve asked.</p> <p>"Toyota has nothing more to add,” the spokesperson said.</p> <p>So Steve reached out to State Farm. Immediately they found a workaround allowing Allen to submit her mileage and keep her discount.</p> <p>Problem solved, right? Well, not exactly.</p> <p>Allen took Toyota up on their offer to inspect her car's odometer. The dealership wanted $135 to determine if the odometer stuck on 299,999 that Toyota confirms stops working at 299,999 was functioning.</p> <p>Then it offered to sell her a new odometer. The grand total with parts and labor was $905.</p> <p>“I don't feel like I should have to pay for anything,” Allen said.</p> <p>“You can’t help but think, is Toyota missing the mark here?” Steve said. “Come on Toyota. You make a car that’s so dependable and runs so well that it lasts longer than the odometer is designed to count. Lisa and her ’05 oh so dependable Corolla should be in your next set of commercials!”</p> <p>While that's clearly not happening, her odometer was fixed for free. After weeks and weeks of trying, Steve Noviello got Allen the fix she needed.</p> <p>“I called you. You made some phone calls. And all of a sudden, it was done... for free!” she said.</p> <p>It looks like Allen’s long road ahead – every mile – will now be marked.</p> <p>A spokesperson for Toyota maintains despite the work they did for Allen, this is a maintenance issue for customers.</p> <p>By the way, if you're curious what the other affected models are, Toyota still won't confirm that. More Good Day Stories

Junior dragster challenge returns to Texas Motorplex
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 08 2019 10:35AM CDT
The American Junior Dragster Challenge is back again at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis. It benefits Children's Health Hospitals in Dallas. Brother and sister Mia and Jason Rhodes from Allen will be racing at the event. They talked to Good Day about the experience.

Globe Life Park hosts final craft beer, wine festival
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 08 2019 10:30AM CDT
This weekend, you can toast the final season at Globe Life Park with the All-Star Craft Beer, Wine & Cocktail festival. Event organizer Ray Sheehan and Danielle Pestel from the North Texas Food Bank join Good Day to talk about the drink options, live music, giveaways, food and a special auction.

Be unique with a standardized dress code
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 08 2019 10:15AM CDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 10:31AM CDT
It's back to school time. While some students are picking out all kinds of new outfits for school, others have required uniforms or standardized dress codes. That does not mean students can't be unique. Fashion stylist Holly Quartaro with Galleria Dallas shares some ideas. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Junior_dragster_challenge_returns_to_Tex_0_7581313_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Junior_dragster_challenge_returns_to_Tex_0_7581313_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Junior_dragster_challenge_returns_to_Tex_0_7581313_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Junior_dragster_challenge_returns_to_Tex_0_7581313_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Junior_dragster_challenge_returns_to_Tex_0_7581313_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A few of the racers join Good Day to explain." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Junior dragster challenge returns to Texas Motorplex</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:35AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The American Junior Dragster Challenge is back again at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis. It benefits Children's Health Hospitals in Dallas. Brother and sister Mia and Jason Rhodes from Allen will be racing at the event. They talked to Good Day about the experience.</p><p>LINK: texasmotorplex.com/news/texas-motorplex-hosts-2nd-annual-american-jr-dragster-challenge-to-benefit-childrens-health-in-dallas/</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/globe-life-park-hosts-final-craft-beer-wine-festival" title="Globe Life Park hosts final craft beer, wine festival" data-articleId="422852447" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Globe_Life_Park_hosts_final_craft_beer___0_7581174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Globe_Life_Park_hosts_final_craft_beer___0_7581174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Globe_Life_Park_hosts_final_craft_beer___0_7581174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Globe_Life_Park_hosts_final_craft_beer___0_7581174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Globe_Life_Park_hosts_final_craft_beer___0_7581174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The folks with the All-Star Craft Beer, Wine & Cocktail Festival talk about the event." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Globe Life Park hosts final craft beer, wine festival</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:30AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This weekend, you can toast the final season at Globe Life Park with the All-Star Craft Beer, Wine & Cocktail festival. Event organizer Ray Sheehan and Danielle Pestel from the North Texas Food Bank join Good Day to talk about the drink options, live music, giveaways, food and a special auction.</p><p>LINK: www.ballparkfestival.com</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/be-unique-with-a-standardized-dress-code" title="Be unique with a standardized dress code" data-articleId="422850426" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Be_unique_with_a_standardized_dress_code_0_7581181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Be_unique_with_a_standardized_dress_code_0_7581181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Be_unique_with_a_standardized_dress_code_0_7581181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Be_unique_with_a_standardized_dress_code_0_7581181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Be_unique_with_a_standardized_dress_code_0_7581181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fashion stylist Holly Quartaro shares some ideas." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Be unique with a standardized dress code</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:15AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:31AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's back to school time. While some students are picking out all kinds of new outfits for school, others have required uniforms or standardized dress codes. That does not mean students can't be unique. Fashion stylist Holly Quartaro with Galleria Dallas shares some ideas.</p><p>LINK: www.galleriadallas.com</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/flight-angel-stranger-comforts-befriends-96-year-old-woman-during-her-first-flight-in-15-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/ugcapproved_oldwomanfriend_080819_1565311711601_7582498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A 96-year-old woman is shown holding hands with a stranger sitting next to her on her first flight in 15 years. (Photo credit: Megan Ashley via Facebook)" title="ugcapproved_oldwomanfriend_080819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Flight angel': Stranger comforts, befriends 96-year-old woman during her first flight in 15 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/27-year-old-who-couldnt-afford-1200-insulin-copay-dies-after-trying-cheaper-version"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Josh%20Wilkerson%20Banner%202_1565307406005.jpg_7582445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Josh Wilkerson with his beloved pit bull. (Photo courtesy of Erin Wilson-Weaver via Facebook)" title="Josh Wilkerson Banner 2_1565307406005.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>27-year-old who couldn't afford $1,200 insulin copay dies after trying cheaper version</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-job-fair-held-to-help-military-members-spouses"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_MILITARY%20JOB%20FAIR%205P_00.00.12.12_1565302532046.png_7582175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_MILITARY JOB FAIR 5P_00.00.12.12_1565302532046.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dallas job fair held to help military members, spouses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a Featured Videos

'Flight angel': Stranger comforts, befriends 96-year-old woman during her first flight in 15 years

27-year-old who couldn't afford $1,200 insulin copay dies after trying cheaper version

Dallas job fair held to help military members, spouses

Allen PD confirms call from mother of El Paso suspect before mass shooting 