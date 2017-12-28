New Year's Eve party offers science fun
The Sci-Tech Discovery Center in Frisco says it's all about mixing learning and play. The center will be demonstrating some family-friendly science experiments while counting down to noon on New Year's Eve.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
The Sci-Tech Discovery Center in Frisco says it's all about mixing learning and play. The center will be demonstrating some family-friendly science experiments while counting down to noon on New Year's Eve.