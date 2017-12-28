New Year's Eve party offers science fun

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Dec 28 2017 09:57AM CST

Video Posted: Dec 28 2017 09:56AM CST

Updated: Dec 28 2017 10:02AM CST

The Sci-Tech Discovery Center in Frisco says it's all about mixing learning and play. The center will be demonstrating some family-friendly science experiments while counting down to noon on New Year's Eve.

LINK: mindstretchingfun.org/countdown-to-noon/ 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories