New water playground opens at Hurricane Harbor
ARLINGTON, Texas - Six Flags Hurricane Harbor has a new water playground opening up just in time for summer.
Splashwater Beach is a spot for thrill seekers in training -- from toddlers to pre-teens -- to have some fun and cool off from the summer heat.
The island-themed section offers nearly 40 interactive water features with sprays, buckets, water cannons and a lounge space for families.
"It was one of those areas where the space was kind of appreciated. But I think what we've done here allowed all levels of thrill to be able to come and enjoy this space. So it's not just for sunbathing anymore," said Sharon Parker, a spokeswoman for Six Flags Over Texas.
Hurricane Harbor opens for the season this Saturday.