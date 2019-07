- New state guidelines are changing how schools in North Texas respond to sports injuries, even saving lives.

Training starts Wednesday in Irving at Nimitz High School. It’s a team effort by Irving ISD, Irving Fire, UT Southwestern and Scottish Rite to have an emergency action plan in place.

Coaches and physicians are training for on-the-field injuries – concussions and spinal cord injuries. A new state mandate also requires them to learn how to “Stop the Bleed.”

The University Interscholastic League is also requiring band members to have physicals due to the increased number of heat-related illness cases.

Ice water baths are now said to be the fastest way to cool someone down. The goal is to cool them down before transport.

All UIL 6A schools are now also required to report all concussions in all sports for a study.

LINK: www.bleedingcontrol.org