- This weekend you can see acrobats on ice and skaters doing things they may have never imagined. It's Cirque du Soleil's first ice experience.

The show "Crystal" features synchronized, freestyle and extreme skating in addition to the traditional swinging trapeze, aerial straps and juggling.

The story follows a girl named Crystal who doesn't know how to fit in. She finds her place with help from her reflection, a character who shows her it's okay to be herself.

For this show, the performers all had to learn new tricks.

"It goes from acrobats that had to learn how to skate and do their skills on ice while they learn a new discipline which is skating... but also ice skaters that had to not only know really well how to skate and to do these very fancy tricks, but they also had to learn how to do acrobatics," said Julie Desmarais, a publicist for "Crystal."

"Yeah, yeah. At the beginning, I wasn't good on skates. So it was super hard and I had to adapt the technique – juggling technique – to the skates. That's something I had never seen before," added Jorge Petit, a performer from Chile.

Cirque du Soleil's "Crystal" has performances through the weekend at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

LINK: www.cirqudusoleil.com/crystal