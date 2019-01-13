Flower Child Restaurant is offering a flavorful recipe to stick to your resolutions.

Mother Earth Bowl

6 ounces Super Grain Mix: red quinoa, farro, and barley, cooked and tossed.

2 ounces sweet potatoes, roasted

2 1/2 ounces Portobello Mushroom, roasted

½ ounces Arugula

1 teaspoon daikon sprouts

1 teaspoon rice wine vinaigrette

1 tablespoon broccoli pesto*

1 tablespoon red pepper miso marmalade*

2 tablespoons cucumber relish*

¼ avocado, fanned

1 teaspoon hemp seeds

Broccoli Pesto Ingredients

1 cup broccoli, blanched

4 ½ tablespoons black

kale, blanched

2 ¼ tablespoons roasted salted pistachio

1 1/3 tablespoons spinach

1 teaspoon garlic

1 teaspoon mint leaves

1 ¼ teaspoons lemon zest

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

¼ tablespoon fresh ground black pepper

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons

water

Red Pepper Miso Marmalade Ingredients

½ cup peppadew peppers, rough chopped

1 teaspoon garlic, rough chopped

2 teaspoons ginger, peeled & rough chopped

1 1/3 tablespoons miso paste

1 ½ tablespoons seasoned rice wine vinegar

3 teaspoons tamari

3 teas

poons grapeseed oil

1 ½ tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Cucumber Relish Ingredients

1 cup cucumbers, peeled, seeds removed, and ¼ dice

2 tablespoons. seasoned rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon evaporated cane sugar

2 teaspoon sesame chili oil

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

½ teaspoon mint leaves, minced

¼ teaspoon Kosher salt

Instructions

Broccoli Pesto Directions

1.Combine all ingredients and blend until smooth and emulsified.

Red Pepper Miso Marmalade Directions

1.Combine all ingredients and blend until smooth and emulsified.

Cucumber Relish Directions

1.Combine all ingredients and mix until incorporated.

Mother Earth Bowl Directions

1. Roast sweet potatoes and Portobello mushrooms and set aside.

2. To prepare dish, toss arugula with sprouts and vinaigrette, then spoon Super Grain mix in

the center of the bowl.

3. Place sweet potatoes on top, next to Portobello.

4. Place arugula next to mushrooms and cucumber salad next to arugula.

5. Top with pes

to, marmalade, and avocado across the center of the dish.

6. Finish with hemp seeds.