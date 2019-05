- Babies in a local neonatal intensive care unit are able to hear a good story thanks to a Plano teacher.

Kylie King created the Once Upon a Story library at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano.

She came up with the idea after hearing about a similar library in the NICU at another hospital.

Her son, Malakai, spent a week in the NICU after being born with his intestines outside of his body. He’s now a year old and doing fine.

King, who is a school teacher, said she wanted to create a way for parents to bond with their newborns in the NICU.

Miriam Ledzema’s son, Jax, was born super early. He spent more than four months in the NICU. She said having so many books right there helped make the cold, sterile hospital feel a little more like home.

“My husband was reading to my baby bump and the whole crisis happened. It’s a lot going on. You feel disconnected and all of a sudden we notice there is this library and we could rebuild that connection,” she said.

The library now has more than 600 donated books and continues to grow.

If you’d like to make a donation, visit the Once Upon a Story Amazon wishlist at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3KIPK8YX3HP4J.