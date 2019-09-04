< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427303808" data-article-version="1.0">Medical technology allows Rowlett girl to dance</h1> Sep 04 2019 08:33AM CDT 04 2019 08:33AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_427303808_427278608_114730",video:"601505",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Good%2520Day%2527s%2520Lauren%2520Przybyl%2520shares%2520Sophia%2520Bliss%2527%2520story.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_to_dance_601505_1800.mp4",eventLabel:"Medical%20technology%20allows%20Rowlett%20girl%20to%20dance-427278608",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fgood-day%2Fmedical-technology-allows-rowlett-girl-to-dance"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/good-day/medical-technology-allows-rowlett-girl-to-dance">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 10:43AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-427303808"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 08:33AM CDT<span></p> src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427303808-427277793" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427303808" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>A Rowlett girl is celebrating one year since a life-changing surgery. The technology is now allowing her to dance.</p><p>It doesn't matter if it's tap, ballet or jazz, 6-year-old Sophia Bliss is all in! She is loving her first year in dance class.</p><p>Up until a year ago, Sophia couldn't move much at all.</p><p>When she was born, her parents were told something was wrong but they didn't know what.</p><p>"They held her up and that's it. I was like the Grinch, you know. My heart just grew. I have tears in my eyes. And then they wisked her away and I just hear muttering. And I'm going, ‘What's wrong? Where is my baby? What's wrong?'" said Jennifer Bliss, her mother. "She was kinda like a little frog. Her hips were open. Her fingers were twisted up. Her arms were twisted like this and to pull them down they would snap back up."</p><p>Lots of tests were run on the baby girl.</p><p>"I just never felt so scared in my life. It's just total helplessness," said Martin Bliss, her father.</p><p>Sophia was later diagnosed with hypotonia, meaning she has very low muscle tone which results in very little muscle strength.</p><p>"She is like a sack of potatoes, sack of flour. She doesn't have the tone. She doesn't hold her body up in the way that we all do. She's just kind of wherever I land, this is where I will be," her mom said.</p><p>Due to her not having control over her body, Sophia has slumped for years. It's caused her spine to curve about 70 degrees.</p><p>A year ago, her parents and doctors made the decision to surgically implant titanium growth rods into her back to straighten out her spine. It allows her to sit up straight in her wheelchair.</p><p>Her parents said it was life changing.</p><p>"She really wanted to try ballet. She wants to be a ballerina. So we are doing dance," her mom said.</p><p>The rods will grow with Sophia, being magnetically lengthened by her doctors every three months.</p><p>It's been a fairly easy process for a little girl who still has a lot of things she now wants to do.</p><p>"It's amazing what hopefully we are gonna be able to get away with with technology and experts like Dr. Redmon who can make sure no doors are closed to her. It's truly remarkable and humbling to me," her dad said.</p><p>Sophia's muscle tone will be a life-long battle but when she is done growing doctors will be able to remove the rods and fuse her spine, hopefully at least getting rid of her spine issues.</p><p>You can help the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals with this kind of important work. By RAMON ESPINOSA, DÁNICA COTO and MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN, Associated Press
Posted Sep 03 2019 11:01PM CDT
Updated Sep 04 2019 10:01AM CDT

FREEPORT, Bahamas (AP) - Rescue crews in the Bahamas fanned out across a blasted landscape of smashed and flooded homes Wednesday, trying to reach drenched and stunned victims of Hurricane Dorian and take the full measure of the disaster. The official death toll stood at seven but was certain to rise.

A day after the most powerful hurricane on record ever to hit the country finished mauling the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, emergency workers had yet to reach some stricken areas.

"Right now there are just a lot of unknowns," Parliament member Iram Lewis said. The official death toll stood at seven but was certain to rise.</p><p>A day after the most powerful hurricane on record ever to hit the country finished mauling the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, emergency workers had yet to reach some stricken areas.</p><p>"Right now there are just a lot of unknowns," Parliament member Iram Lewis said. By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Sep 04 2019 09:44AM CDT

American Airlines is retiring its last 26 remaining McDonnell Douglas MD-80 aircraft.

The jets, also known as the Super 80, have carried millions of team members and customers across the country over the past 36 years, the airline said.

American's MD 80 fleet was celebrated with a party Wednesday morning at DFW International Airport. Flight attendants, pilots and customers wrote farewell letters to the aircraft. By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Sep 04 2019 08:40AM CDT
Updated Sep 04 2019 10:13AM CDT

Chef Johnny di Francesco is opening a Neapolitan-style pizzeria in the Dallas Arts District called 400 Gradi. He stopped by Good Day to make Carbonara with egg, cheese, guanciale (or bacon) and black pepper.

Bucatini Carbonara

Add the Pecorino, eggs and black pepper to a bowl. Whisk all together. He stopped by Good Day to make Carbonara with egg, cheese, guanciale (or bacon) and black pepper. </p><p>Bucatini Carbonara</p><p>Add the Pecorino, eggs and black pepper to a bowl. More Good Day Stories

East Coast preps for hurricane that devastated Bahamas

American Airlines says goodbye to MD-80s

Bucatini Carbonara class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hello-summeragain-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Hello_Summer___Again__0_7637770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hello_Summer___Again__0_20190904155132"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hello Summer...Again!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/medical-technology-allows-rowlett-girl-to-dance"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_20190904133312"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Medical technology allows Rowlett girl to dance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/brock-turner-sex-assault-survivor-emily-doe-publicly-reveals-her-identity-for-first-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/South_Bay_voters_recall_controversial_Ju_0_5636868_ver1.0_640_360_1567608239008_7637527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="South_Bay_voters_recall_controversial_Ju_0_5636868_ver1.0_640_360_1567608239008-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Brock Turner sex assault survivor 'Emily Doe' publicly reveals her identity for first time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/american-airlines-says-goodbye-to-md-80s"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/American_Airlines_says_goodbye_to_MD_80s_0_7637305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="American_Airlines_says_goodbye_to_MD_80s_0_20190904132926"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>American Airlines says goodbye to MD-80s</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hello-summeragain-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Hello_Summer___Again__0_7637770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Hello_Summer___Again__0_7637770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Hello_Summer___Again__0_7637770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Hello_Summer___Again__0_7637770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Hello_Summer___Again__0_7637770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hello Summer...Again!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/medical-technology-allows-rowlett-girl-to-dance" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Medical technology allows Rowlett girl to dance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/brock-turner-sex-assault-survivor-emily-doe-publicly-reveals-her-identity-for-first-time" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/South_Bay_voters_recall_controversial_Ju_0_5636868_ver1.0_640_360_1567608239008_7637527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/South_Bay_voters_recall_controversial_Ju_0_5636868_ver1.0_640_360_1567608239008_7637527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/South_Bay_voters_recall_controversial_Ju_0_5636868_ver1.0_640_360_1567608239008_7637527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/South_Bay_voters_recall_controversial_Ju_0_5636868_ver1.0_640_360_1567608239008_7637527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/South_Bay_voters_recall_controversial_Ju_0_5636868_ver1.0_640_360_1567608239008_7637527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Brock Turner sex assault survivor 'Emily Doe' publicly reveals her identity for first time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/american-airlines-says-goodbye-to-md-80s" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/American_Airlines_says_goodbye_to_MD_80s_0_7637305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/American_Airlines_says_goodbye_to_MD_80s_0_7637305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/American_Airlines_says_goodbye_to_MD_80s_0_7637305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/American_Airlines_says_goodbye_to_MD_80s_0_7637305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/American_Airlines_says_goodbye_to_MD_80s_0_7637305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>American Airlines says goodbye to MD-80s</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/bucatini-carbonara" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Bucatini_Carbonara_0_7637463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Bucatini_Carbonara_0_7637463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Bucatini_Carbonara_0_7637463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Bucatini_Carbonara_0_7637463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Bucatini_Carbonara_0_7637463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bucatini Carbonara</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 