Look fashionable with fall animal print

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Sep 12 2018 10:36AM CDT

Video Posted: Sep 12 2018 10:33AM CDT

Animal print is a huge trend for fall. And this year mixing different prints within one outfit is trendy. Fashion stylist Victoria Snee from Legacy West joins Good Day to show off some examples.

