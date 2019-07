- Once again, KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI Fox4 MORE are teaming up with Kroger and iHeart Radio for the annual school supply drive – Backpack Boosters.

Our partnership with Kroger on this initiative dates back to 2008. The drive benefits underserved students in independent school districts in the North Texas area.

Beginning July 17 through July 30, North Texas Kroger customers can purchase pre-packaged school supply kits, which includes items such as scissors, glue, pencils etc.

Kits are $7.99, or customers can donate $1, $, or $5 directly at the register.

Last year, the initiative raised more than $642,000 in supplies and donations and we hope to exceed that goal this year.

Since the Backpack Boosters program launched, Kroger Dallas division has expanded the program to reach more school districts with a high volume of students in need.