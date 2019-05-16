< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- VIDEO PLAYER STORY -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<article>
<section id="story407259567" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="VIDEO_PLAYER_STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407259567" data-article-version="1.0">Johnny Orlando performs on Good Day</h1>
</header> <figure class="story-media">
<div id="storyPlayer_407259567_407250555_196218"></div> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/good-day/johnny-orlando-performs-on-good-day">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 10:35AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-407259567"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 10:00AM CDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_407259567_407250555_196218";this.videosJson='[{"id":"407250555","video":"564646","title":"Johnny%20Orlando%20performs%20on%20Good%20Day","caption":".","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F16%2FJohnny_Orlando_performs_on_Good_Day_0_7274861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F16%2FJohnny_Orlando_performs_on_Good_Day_564646_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652626811%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DKPbakixfLd2c-akprX_WK6W8jEE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fgood-day%2Fjohnny-orlando-performs-on-good-day"}},"createDate":"May 16 2019 10:00AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_407259567_407250555_196218",video:"564646",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/16/Johnny_Orlando_performs_on_Good_Day_0_7274861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:".",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/16/Johnny_Orlando_performs_on_Good_Day_564646_1800.mp4?Expires=1652626811&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=KPbakixfLd2c-akprX_WK6W8jEE",eventLabel:"Johnny%20Orlando%20performs%20on%20Good%20Day-407250555",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fgood-day%2Fjohnny-orlando-performs-on-good-day"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/good-day/johnny-orlando-performs-on-good-day">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 10:35AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-407259567"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 10:00AM CDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407259567" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>He's just 16 and touring the country with his debut EP aptly titled "Teenage Fever." He's young. But, Jonny Orlando boasts 20 million followers on his social media channels. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Good Day Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/CDC_looks_into_cases_of_lung_disease_pos_0_7604078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/CDC_looks_into_cases_of_lung_disease_pos_0_7604078_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/CDC_looks_into_cases_of_lung_disease_pos_0_7604078_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/CDC_looks_into_cases_of_lung_disease_pos_0_7604078_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/CDC_looks_into_cases_of_lung_disease_pos_0_7604078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day talks to Dr. Philip Huang with the Dallas County health department." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Doctors suspect vaping behind dozens of lung illnesses in US</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MIKE STOBBE, AP Medical Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 04:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 10:19AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - As many as 50 people in at least six states have come down with breathing illnesses that may be linked to e-cigarettes or other vaping products.</p><p>No deaths have been reported, but at least a few have come close.</p><p>Some patients have likened onset of the illness to a heart attack, and others to the flu. Symptoms have included shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain and vomiting. Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the body apparently reacting to a caustic substance that someone breathed in.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/berlin-back-with-new-music" title="Berlin back with new music" data-articleId="424718148" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Berlin_back_with_new_music_0_7604364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Berlin_back_with_new_music_0_7604364_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Berlin_back_with_new_music_0_7604364_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Berlin_back_with_new_music_0_7604364_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Berlin_back_with_new_music_0_7604364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The band performs live on Good Day." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Berlin back with new music</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 10:14AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The band Berlin is on its 40th reunion tour and has a new album out called "Transcendence." Lead singer Terri Nunn stopped by Good Day to give viewers a preview before performing tonight at The Theatre at Grand Prairie.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/tmz-elton-john-defends-meghan-markle" title="TMZ: Elton John defends Meghan Markle" data-articleId="424714560" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/TMZ__Elton_John_defends_Meghan_Markle_0_7604427_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/TMZ__Elton_John_defends_Meghan_Markle_0_7604427_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/TMZ__Elton_John_defends_Meghan_Markle_0_7604427_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/TMZ__Elton_John_defends_Meghan_Markle_0_7604427_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/TMZ__Elton_John_defends_Meghan_Markle_0_7604427_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TMZ's Harvey Levin reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>TMZ: Elton John defends Meghan Markle</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 09:39AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TMZ's Harvey Levin shares some Hollywood headlines. Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who reportedly committed suicide in jail, oddly updated his will just two days before his death. His victims are now eyeing his estate. Also, singer Elton John said he was just trying to be a good friend to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. But now he is taking some heat for it.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/heat-advisory-through-wednesday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Heat_Advisory_Through_Wednesday_0_7604895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Heat_Advisory_Through_Wednesday_0_20190820205318"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Heat Advisory Through Wednesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/calloused-behavior-police-find-smiley-face-bag-of-meth-in-childrens-toy-section-of-store"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/20/ugc_methbaggiepolice_082019_1566332857734_7605064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A small plastic bag with smiley faces is shown in a photo. (Photo credit: Madawaska Police Department)" title="ugc_methbaggiepolice_082019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Calloused behavior': Police find smiley-face bag of meth in children's toy section of store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/high-school-student-honors-father-killed-in-afghanistan-with-angel-senior-photos"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/20/Angel%20Photos_1566331064311.jpg_7604872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Julia Yllescas father, Robert was incorporated into her senior photos as an "angel." (Photo by Susanne Beckmann)" title="Angel Photos_1566331064311.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>High school student honors father killed in Afghanistan with ‘angel' senior photos</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/death-toll-from-methanol-tainted-alcohol-in-costa-rica-rises-to-25-according-to-health-officials"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/20/CostaRicaLiquorDeaths_Banner-CostaRicanMinistryOfHealth_1566328396045_7605042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pictured are several types of liquor that the Costa Rican Ministry of Health warned may contain toxic levels of methanol. 25 deaths have been confirmed related to tainted alcohol. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> 