Miriam Jiminez from Miriam Cocina Latina stops by Good Day to make yummy queso.

Heat the milk and add the American cheese little by little, and add the asiago cheese until is melted too. Roasted the poblano and corn in the oven or stove, and when is ready peeled off the skin of the poblano pepper. In the blender mix the fresh spinach and the roasted poblano with a 1/2 cup of milk. Add the blend with the queso. Garnish the Queso verde with roasted corn. Server hot with Corn chips.

LINK: www.miriamcocina.com