- Texas Live! in Arlington is taking a big leap forward with a big new development opening soon.

Live! by Loews is a 14-story hotel with 300 rooms, including several suites with incredible views of the nearby stadiums.

“We feel that people are going to want to stay here. So we are ready for them,” said Scott Nasser the hotel’s managing director.

The hotel also has 70-inch TVs in the rooms, an infinity pool with a swim-up bar, cabanas, a bistro garden and an event lawn with double-sided video screens that can also be seen from the pool.

Nasser believes the five new restaurants and bars inside are an added attraction.

“We know that there is a high density of millennials here, so we have food and beverage that are non-GMO, biodynamic, gluten-free. And we want to make sure we’re attending to all different generations. We feel that our food and beverage is going to be spectacular. I expect people who come and visit are really going to enjoy it,” he said.

In addition to out-of-town guests, the hotel will cater to sports fans who want to attend a game and don’t want to worry about parking, driving or getting home on time.

“Come stay with us. You park here at the hotel and then you’re in walking distance. It’s so easy. It’s amazing,” Nasser said.

The venue is still under construction. It’s scheduled to open on Aug. 22, just in time for football season.

LINK: www.loewshotels.com