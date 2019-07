- The Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas will celebrate the Apollo 11 landing on Moon Day.

Each year, Moon Day honors the past, present and future of space flight. This year the museum will premiere the Smithsonian Channel movie “The Day We Walked the Moon.”

Attendees will also be able to see the actual Apollo 7 space capsule and hear from an astronaut.

“We're very excited when we're looking at the past, present and future of space. It's our STEM component. Science, technology, engineering and math. It's so important to our kids and students today. We have a great panel tomorrow talking about the future of the workforce and hands-on activities for every age," said Cheryl Sutterfield-Jones, the museum’s president and CEO.

Moon Day at the Frontiers of Flight Museum at Love Field is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s free with museum admission, which is $10 for adults and $7 for youth ages 7 to 17.

LINK: www.flightmuseum.com/moon-day