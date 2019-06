Chef Yuki Saka-Kibara makes a pork ramen with Hakata-style noodles. His restaurant Marufuku Ramen is located near Preston and Warren in Frisco.

Tonkotsu Ramen

Put pork bones and skins in boiling water for 5 minutes, then blanch and wash in cold water. Gather all ingredients in a stock pot get it to slow rolling boil and continue cooking for 4-8 hours, the longer the whiter it gets.