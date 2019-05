A former Baylor University and NFL wide receiver is using his voice to help transform the lives of struggling people.

North Texan Trent Shelton started the non-profit organization called Rehab Time. He’s also the author of the new book “The Greatest You.”

Shelton’s college best friend committed suicide. It motivated him to change his own life.

“It just made it surreal for me. Life is not promised. I dedicated my life to him, to the man that I am now and help people with self worth across the world,” he said. “I believe purpose is something you’re created with. I believe you are purpose. I tell myself all the time, I am purpose. A title or position is just a chapter in your life. If you lose that, you realize I can still take my life somewhere else and be highly effective.

Shelton is also now a motivational speaker who uses his faith to encourage people to release the negativity and live their purpose.

LINK: www.trentshelton.com/home