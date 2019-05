Six Flags Over Texas has a new thrill ride that’s supposed to be so terrifying it’s called El Diablo.

El Diablo is the park’s 14th roller coaster. It a 100-foot-tall loop that sends riders back and forth and upside down six times.

Good Day’s Hanna Battah got the chance to test the ride Tuesday morning with her photographer, a few FOX 4 interns and park spokeswoman Sharon Parker.