Denise De La Cruz and Marcella Rodriguez stopped by Good Day to show off their Big Tex Choice Award winning item: Fla’Mango Tango.

The item won the Most Creative award for the upcoming 2019 State Fair of Texas, which begins September 27.

The sweet treat features a creamy mango twist, fried and drizzled with citrus glaze and topped with whipped topping. It’s served with a side of strawberry mango sorbet.