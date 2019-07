- The State Fair of Texas announced the semi-finalists for this year's Big Tex Choice Awards.

Some of the savory creations include BBQ Pork Ragoons, Cajun Crab Bombs, Deep Fried Street Corn and Loaded Baked Potato Funnel Cake.

If none of those tickle your fancy, how about a Pig in a Cannoli or Southern Fried Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Ball?

Other finalists in the savory category include the Texas Crème Corn Casserole Fritters, Texas Fried Fritos Pie Burrito Dog and the Ain't No Like It's Fried Steak.

For those with a sweet tooth, the semi-finalists include Deep Fried Energy Bites, Fla-Mango Tango, Fried Oreo Gelato Pops, Fried Southern Bourbon Bread Pudding and Peanut Butter Cup Snookie.

2019 Big Tex Choice Awards Semi-Finalists

Savory

BBQ Pork Ragoons

Cajun Crab Bombs

Calypso Island Shrimp Bowl

Chicks in a Cone

Deep Fried Chicken Cordon Bleu Stuffed Waffles

Deep Fried Mexican Mole

Deep Fried Street Corn

Deep Fried Texican

Fried Burnt End Burrito

Fry Rub & Rye

Good Ole Creole Boudin Egg Roll with Pepper Jack Cheese

Loaded Backed Potato Funnel Cake

PB&J Bacon Pickle Dog

Pig in a Cannoli

Southern Fried Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo Ball

Stokin-Smokin Cowboy's Bacon and Brisket Egg Roll

Stuffed Fried Mexi-Cone

Texas Cream Corn Casserole Fritters

Texas Fried Fritos Pie Burrito Dog

The Ain't No Lie It's Fried Steak

Sweet

Big Red Chicken Bread

Champagne Jell-O Hot Shot

Deep Fried Bayou Fruit Bites

Deep Fried Cracker Jack

Deep Fried Energy Bites

Deep Fried Nutella Custard Stuffed French Toast

Extreme Fried Bananarama

Fla-Mango Tango

Fried Crème Brulee Berry Crunch

Fried Oreo Gelato Pop

Fried Southern Bourbon Bread Pudding

Peanut Butter Cup Snookie

Quick Fried Black Gold Truffles

The Big Tex Choice Awards will be presented at Fair Park on Aug. 25. The fair opens on Sept. 28.

LINK: bigtex.com