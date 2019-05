The Dallas Mayor’s Summer Reading Challenge kicks off Saturday.

The free 10-week program promotes lifelong readers and learners in the community while preventing summer learning loss for kids on break.

The announcement of the challenge will be the opening act at the Festival of Books and Ideas at the main library in Downtown Dallas.

The author of the popular “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” books will read one of her books at the event.

The program is open to people of all ages. Mayor Mike Rawlings said he’s passionate about encouraging daily reading among “the whole family.”

“My mother always made me read in the summer and that’s why I’ve always been passionate about this. It made the summer something special. But it also helped you get ready for school,” he said.

Rawlings will be at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library at 10:15 a.m. to kick off the program.

There will also be kickoff parties at all 29 Dallas library locations.

LINK: www.dallaslibrary.org/msrc